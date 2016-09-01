Top 4 natural remedies for a loose vagina

What is a loose vagina?

A loose vagina is the private part of a woman whose walls are not sufficiently tight or becomes extremely large. There can be numerous reasons for the vagina of a woman to become loose. While some women have it as an attribute from birth, others are inclined to develop it subsequently to offering birth to a child. Whatever the cause, a loose vagina of a woman can make her less interested in sex and can lessen the closeness between couples.

Although there are several ways to make the vagina of a woman tight, most women would prefer natural remedies as they are convenient, inexpensive, and do not involve any side effects.

Here are some natural remedies that can offer a safe solution for a loose vagina.

Gooseberries

Gooseberry is one of the natural remedies for a loose vagina. It is an effective and inexpensive home-based remedy to assist a woman in tightening her vaginal muscles. Boiling some gooseberries in water and storing the resultant solution in a bottle, and applying some over the vagina while taking a daily bath will offer better results. The solution would reinstate the suppleness and elasticity of the vagina of a woman within no time.

Herbal creams

There are several safe creams prepared from herbs, which are used for making a loose vagina tighter. When a woman applies them over her vaginal opening and within her vagina, she will get effective results. However, it is safe to choose a cream only after having a discussion with a registered medical practitioner. This is because although these creams may not be injurious, they may hold some ingredients which can cause allergies.

Kegel Exercises

Kegel workouts are the most popular technique to assist a woman in getting a tight vagina in a natural way. These exercises are intended for toning and strengthening the vaginal muscles of a woman. Performing these workouts regularly will make the pelvic muscles of a woman stronger. This will definitely assist her to get a tighter vagina over time in a natural way.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is one among the natural remedies for a loose vagina that tightens the vaginal walls. The newly extracted Aloe Vera gel from the plant can be extremely helpful in making the vaginal muscles of a woman tighter. Applying two tablespoons of the gel to both internal and external parts of the vagina daily and massaging the skin will offer better results.

