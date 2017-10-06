Traveling can be the most exciting time of your life, however, unplanned traveling and disorganized traveling can be disastrous especially when it comes to your health and the well-being of your loved ones. You might have everything ready and in place, but not having proper strategies on how to take care of yourself and your family can make the whole trip meaningless. Below are a few healthy travel tips to keep you in shape and healthy all round no matter where you are going. Follow the steps, and you will be amazed by how your travel experience will be worth remembering.

Four days prior

It is always wrong to start planning a day or two to the travel day especially if you have ‘health goals’ in your mind. Make sure you do your personal research earlier and make the necessary arrangements without haste or rush. Once the day of travel has been set and necessary bookings made, take time to map out your health goals and note them down. Do research. First, on your final destination, time taken to get there, hotels available, the kind of foods offered there and the type of lifestyle. This alone will help you make adjustments either in your diet or on your preferred hotel which offer what you want like a place for gym activities to keep yourself fit when there.

Three days prior

With your findings and research, implement what will fit your needs and requirements to keep you healthy. Early shopping for healthy snacks to be used during travel or on the days of arrival before getting the right place to shop for food items on your destination can help keep you healthy. So, shop for the things you need early so that you do not end up forgetting important items the last minute.

Two days prior

Pack your items. Note everything down and allow no room for mistakes. This is a day you also double check whether anything has been left out. This is especially true if you are travelling as a family. Make sure what is needed is already in your travel bag. Healthy snacks, drinks and other necessary items should be kept fresh awaiting the day of travel only to be packed.

One day to the big day

Last minute checking. Get your important documents ready, call book and a map that will help you navigate your destination. All these things should be kept close to you at all times.

The day of travel

You have everything set. Healthy snacks should be packed this day and anything that will keep you healthy throughout your journey and a few days in your destination before settling. Changing the normal diet to a different diet in a new place can throw most people off guard but carrying or cooking what you love and packing for use is always the best way to eat healthily. The main reason for this is avoiding fast foods and unhealthy eating during your journey

Although these tips are helpful, discipline starts with you. You have to make sure that you follow your health goals no matter where you are. Exercise, eat healthily, and by the time your stay is over, it will look like you never traveled at all!! Did you know that most people gain weight when traveling?