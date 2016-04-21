Health Benefits Of A Natural Full Body Detox

Today’s sedentary lifestyle and fast food culture have taken a toll on our health. The unhealthy eating habits, adulterated food items, and environmental pollutants get accumulated in our body and affect the healthy functioning of different organs. Although your body has a natural cleansing mechanism that works to eliminate these toxins, you need specific detox methods to cleanse your body from within. Your natural detox system does not work when your healthy diet and exercise habits go off the track. A natural full body detox can help you get rid of the accumulated toxins in the body. The main purpose of this detox is to eliminate the unhealthy chemicals from the body with the help of natural measures.

Ways for natural body detox:

Detoxification by diet

Your eating habits define a lot about you. Fast and processed food items contain additives and synthetic ingredients that do more harm than good. Natural full body detox diet is the best way to get rid of harmful toxins. There are multiple ways in which food can help your body rejuvenate and detoxify. You can follow a fruit detox two days in a week. Adding certain foods like ginger, chamomile tea, and probiotics can also work effectively to speed up enzyme and liver function.

Detoxification by herbal remedies

Several herbal remedies have adaptogenic properties to detoxify your body from external toxins. For example, Indian Ginseng or Ashwagandha works as a vitality tonic and natural detoxifier. Also known as Silybum Marianum, Milk Thistle also cleanses and protects your liver. These herbs are available in the form of supplements. Make sure you consult your healthcare provider before starting any herbal remedies.

Boost your glutathione

Also known as ‘Mother of all Antioxidants,’ glutathione is rich in polyphenols and other nutrients. This vital nutrient not just protects your body against oxidative damage, but also help in liver detoxification. Glutathione levels can help improve liver cell health and function. Glutathione injections are also used by physicians to remove harmful toxins from patients’ bodies. Some of the major sources of glutathione are garlic, spinach, asparagus, cauliflower, okra, strawberries, walnuts and foods rich in cysteine and alpha linoleic acid.

Keep yourself hydrated

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways for natural full body detox. Water helps to flush out the toxins and cleanse the body. It acts as a medium to transport the unwanted materials from liver to outside of the body. It speeds up the metabolism and eliminates unabsorbed and unwanted toxins.