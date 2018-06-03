Natural Remedies for a Migraine

You might have had those tough moments during the day like late nights’ work, traffic jams and much more. That moment you would like to take a cup of coffee to calm you down due to the headache. What is it that you do when you have a severe headache? You might choose to buy painkillers from the chemist or drinks chamomile tea. And you do all that you can to relieve the pain. But here you will get some of the home remedies that are natural to relieve a migraine naturally from the comfort of your home.

Basil

It’s an herb with a strong scent that is used to relieve a migraine; naturally, it contains lots of amazing benefits. It contains oil that helps to relax muscles and remove headaches brought by tight muscles and tension. To use it, pick four fresh basil leaves then put in a cup of hot water then leave it to simmer. Next, add some honey and drink the tea it slowly. Besides, you may as thoroughly chew the leaves; inhale the steam produced after boiling the basil leaves on a bowl of water.

Cool Down

You can use a pack of ice cubes to apply it at the back of the neck to relieve a migraine. Because ice cubes can help to reduce the inflammation that leads to headaches. More so, ice cubes have a numbing benefit on the pain. You may not believe it, but placing your feet in warm water helps cure a migraine. For a continuous pain, add some hot mustard powder in the water. Besides you can as well use a piece of cloth dipped in cold water and placed it over your head.

Basic Stretches

Some exercises to stretch both your neck with the head will help relieve the pressure of a migraine. You can start by moving the chin down and up, from right to left, bending your neck to the sideways to each shoulder. Besides, gradually rotate your neck to opposite directions to assist your neck muscles, and shoulders relax.

Cinnamon

It is a fantastic spice that treats a migraine effectively. You might ask how you will use it. But, here is how you can use cinnamon. All you should do it to grind some cinnamon sticks to form a powder, then and water to produce a thick mixture.

After that, apply it on the forehead and then lie down for half an hour. After that, wash it with warm water.

Ginger

Ginger is a powerful natural home remedy that you can use to cure headaches. It assists in the reduction of inflammation of your blood vessels in your head, thus relieving the pain. Because ginger stimulates digestion, it’s also good for nausea that appears during headaches. Add fresh lemon juice and ginger juice, in your tea then drink. Drink this twice every day.