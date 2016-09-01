Reishi mushrooms scientifically known as Ganoderma Lucidum are of great benefit when it comes to general body health. Some of the benefits that come with the same include...'

Top 4 natural remedies for a loose vagina

What is a loose vagina?

A loose vagina is the private part of a woman whose walls are not sufficiently tight or becomes extremely large. There can be numerous reasons for the vagina of a woman to become loose. While some women have it as an attribute from birth, others are inclined to develop it subsequently to offering birth to a child. Whatever the cause, a loose vagina of a woman can make her less interested in sex and can lessen the closeness between couples.

Although there are several ways to make the vagina of a woman tight, most women would prefer natural remedies as they are convenient, inexpensive, and do not involve any side effects.

Here are some natural remedies that can offer a safe solution for a loose vagina.

Gooseberries

Gooseberry is one of the natural remedies for a loose vagina. It is an effective and inexpensive home-based remedy to assist a woman in tightening her vaginal muscles. Boiling some gooseberries in water and storing the resultant solution in a bottle, and applying some over the vagina while taking a daily bath will offer better results. The solution would reinstate the suppleness and elasticity of the vagina of a woman within no time.

Herbal creams

There are several safe creams prepared from herbs, which are used for making a loose vagina tighter. When a woman applies them over her vaginal opening and within her vagina, she will get effective results. However, it is safe to choose a cream only after having a discussion with a registered medical practitioner. This is because although these creams may not be injurious, they may hold some ingredients which can cause allergies.

Kegel Exercises

Kegel workouts are the most popular technique to assist a woman in getting a tight vagina in a natural way. These exercises are intended for toning and strengthening the vaginal muscles of a woman. Performing these workouts regularly will make the pelvic muscles of a woman stronger. This will definitely assist her to get a tighter vagina over time in a natural way.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is one among the natural remedies for a loose vagina that tightens the vaginal walls. The newly extracted Aloe Vera gel from the plant can be extremely helpful in making the vaginal muscles of a woman tighter. Applying two tablespoons of the gel to both internal and external parts of the vagina daily and massaging the skin will offer better results.

The Health Benefits Of Reishi Mushroom

Reishi mushrooms scientifically known as Ganoderma Lucidum are of great benefit when it comes to general body health. Some of the benefits that come with the same include but not limited to the fact that they are effective in cancer treatment and prevention, liver regeneration, boosting of body energy and n fighting cholesterol among others.

Reishi mushroom benefits:

Anti-aging

werg84uewhjhu4ewr4Recent studies have confirmed the fact that Reishi Mushrooms have a capacity of elongating the life of an individual. In the earlier times, people used to believe the same fact as people who used the mushroom were always healthy and could live for a long time.

The reason behind this fact is that the Reishi mushrooms are rich in polysaccharide content and also has antioxidant properties that are crucial in boosting the immune system, preventing the abnormal formations of blood vessels and thus promoting general body health and functioning.

Cancer treatment and prevention

According to cancer studies, Reishi mushroom has been found to be effective in the prevention and treatment of cancer. As a matter of fact, cancer has remained to be one of the fatal diseases and has claimed the lives of a majority of people. In this case, the active ingredients of the Reishi mushroom are effective in neutralizing cancer-causing cells in the body.

Detoxification

Detoxification is a process in which the body deals and fight toxins. This role is the sole purpose of the liver. In this case, Reishi mushroom has been proven to be helpful in the regeneration of the liver cells that are the main players in the detoxification process.

Energy booster

As a matter of fact, energy is required by the body for a number of functions. In this case, without enough energy, the body might not have the ability to carry out its essential functions. Reishi mushroom benefits have been extended to this fact since the same have been confirmed rich in nutrients that help in boosting the body energy especially for the aged.

Reduces blood pressure

uwejsdu7rJust like cancer, blood pressure disease has also remained as a major killer all over the world. With the discovery of the Reishi mushroom, the disease can now be managed and the deaths reduced. The mushroom has been proven to be very effective in lowering the blood cholesterol level and thus reducing the blood pressure level or hypertension.

Lastly, Reishi mushroom benefits go beyond these and therefore, some of the other benefits include the respiratory condition relief, enhancing the immune system, and preventing the allergic reactions of the body among other benefits.

Health Benefits Of A Natural Full Body Detox

eiwo8eioohtrfgftToday’s sedentary lifestyle and fast food culture have taken a toll on our health. The unhealthy eating habits, adulterated food items, and environmental pollutants get accumulated in our body and affect the healthy functioning of different organs. Although your body has a natural cleansing mechanism that works to eliminate these toxins, you need specific detox methods to cleanse your body from within. Your natural detox system does not work when your healthy diet and exercise habits go off the track. A natural full body detox can help you get rid of the accumulated toxins in the body. The main purpose of this detox is to eliminate the unhealthy chemicals from the body with the help of natural measures.

Ways for natural body detox:

Detoxification by diet

Your eating habits define a lot about you. Fast and processed food items contain additives and synthetic ingredients that do more harm than good. Natural full body detox diet is the best way to get rid of harmful toxins. There are multiple ways in which food can help your body rejuvenate and detoxify. You can follow a fruit detox two days in a week. Adding certain foods like ginger, chamomile tea, and probiotics can also work effectively to speed up enzyme and liver function.

Detoxification by herbal remedies

dfjkdiouwe89hugrdfSeveral herbal remedies have adaptogenic properties to detoxify your body from external toxins. For example, Indian Ginseng or Ashwagandha works as a vitality tonic and natural detoxifier. Also known as Silybum Marianum, Milk Thistle also cleanses and protects your liver. These herbs are available in the form of supplements. Make sure you consult your healthcare provider before starting any herbal remedies.

Boost your glutathione

Also known as ‘Mother of all Antioxidants,’ glutathione is rich in polyphenols and other nutrients. This vital nutrient not just protects your body against oxidative damage, but also help in liver detoxification. Glutathione levels can help improve liver cell health and function. Glutathione injections are also used by physicians to remove harmful toxins from patients’ bodies. Some of the major sources of glutathione are garlic, spinach, asparagus, cauliflower, okra, strawberries, walnuts and foods rich in cysteine and alpha linoleic acid.

Keep yourself hydrated

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways for natural full body detox. Water helps to flush out the toxins and cleanse the body. It acts as a medium to transport the unwanted materials from liver to outside of the body. It speeds up the metabolism and eliminates unabsorbed and unwanted toxins.